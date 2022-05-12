Alamance deputies arrest Elon man on drug charge after finding him unconscious in vehicle

A 38-year-old Elon man was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after authorities say they found him unconscious in the passenger side of a vehicle.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies stopped to check a vehicle in the 5600 block of South N.C. 62 and were told by the driver that the vehicle ran out of gas, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies were unable to wake the passenger, they called Emergency Medical Services. After several minutes, the man woke up and deputies saw a folded piece of paper in his lap containing approximately 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, the news release stated.

EMS crews on scene evaluated the man, identified as Brandon Eastwood, and determined no further medical attention was needed.

Eastwood was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was given a $5,000 secured bond, sheriff's officials said.