Alamance deputies: Burlington man faces first-degree murder charge after fatal fight

GRAHAM — Authorities say a Burlington man faces a first-degree murder charge after assaulting another man.

Robert Daniel Terry, 43, was arrested in the death of Michael Thomas Hickox after a physical confrontation late Thursday night, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:14 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home in the 5700 block of Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, in reference to a cardiac arrest. The first deputy on scene immediately administered CPR, which continued until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services.

Hickox was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Witnesses told deputies that Terry came inside the residence asking for Hickox and began striking him and strangling him. Witnesses also said the men confronted each other earlier at the Community Shell of 87 South, according to the news release. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the confrontation.

Terry was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center without bond. He was also charged with felony absconder.

This is the office's first murder investigation of 2022.