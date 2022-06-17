 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Alamance deputies: Burlington man faces first-degree murder charge after fatal fight

  • 0
Robert Daniel Terry.jpg

Terry

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM — Authorities say a Burlington man faces a first-degree murder charge after assaulting another man.

Robert Daniel Terry, 43, was arrested in the death of Michael Thomas Hickox after a physical confrontation late Thursday night, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:14 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home in the 5700 block of Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, in reference to a cardiac arrest. The first deputy on scene immediately administered CPR, which continued until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services.

Hickox was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Witnesses told deputies that Terry came inside the residence asking for Hickox and began striking him and strangling him. Witnesses also said the men confronted each other earlier at the Community Shell of 87 South, according to the news release. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the confrontation.

Terry was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center without bond. He was also charged with felony absconder.

People are also reading…

This is the office's first murder investigation of 2022.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors. 

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

The hours-long footage covers the tense standoff between Joseph Lopez and police officers from the time they came on the scene until EMS personnel arrived and attempted to revive Lopez, who was shot in the head. Greensboro interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle on Monday requested a judge's permission for the footage to be released.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup: Qatar prepares to host estimated 1 million fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert