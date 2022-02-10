Alamance deputies checking on unconscious man arrest him after learning of outstanding warrants in Guilford

GRAHAM — Deputies who stopped to check on an unconscious man in a vehicle Wednesday morning ultimately arrested him on two outstanding warrants from Guilford County and other charges.

Joshua Lee Gilbert, 37, of Graham, was not in any medical distres when he was found in a vehicle near the 2200 block of Swepsonville Road just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Once deputies verified the man's identity and learned of the warrants, they placed him under arrest. A spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Gilbert was wanted in Guilford on possession of a firearm by felon.

During a search, deputies located 4.59 grams of marijuana and needles on his person, the news release stated.

Deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located .52 grams of fentanyl and .59 grams of methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack on the passenger seat. Deputies said in the news release they also located a Ford catalytic converter in the trunk of the vehicle.