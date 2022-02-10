 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alamance deputies checking on unconscious man arrest him after learning of outstanding warrants in Guilford
top story

Alamance deputies checking on unconscious man arrest him after learning of outstanding warrants in Guilford

Joshua Lee Gilbert 2-10-22.jpg

Gilbert

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM — Deputies who stopped to check on an unconscious man in a vehicle Wednesday morning ultimately arrested him on two outstanding warrants from Guilford County and other charges.

Joshua Lee Gilbert, 37, of Graham, was not in any medical distres when he was found in a vehicle near the 2200 block of Swepsonville Road just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Once deputies verified the man's identity and learned of the warrants, they placed him under arrest. A spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Gilbert was wanted in Guilford on possession of a firearm by felon.

During a search, deputies located 4.59 grams of marijuana and needles on his person, the news release stated.

Deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located .52 grams of fentanyl and .59 grams of methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack on the passenger seat. Deputies said in the news release they also located a Ford catalytic converter in the trunk of the vehicle.

Gilbert was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center, where he was served with the outstanding warrants from Guilford County, which had a preset $20,000 secured bond. The news release shows Gilbert received an additional $3,500 secured bond for charges in Alamance County: felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance; felony larceny motor vehicle parts; misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Details about the Guilford County warrants were not immediately available.

