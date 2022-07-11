Alamance deputies say Burlington woman, 38, was arrested after swinging machete at victim

ELON — A Burlington woman accused of swinging a machete at someone while trespassing at a residence Friday night was arrested on multiple charges, Alamance County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Deputies responded at 8:23 p.m. Friday to a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Walker Road, where the residents said Laura Leigh Capps was trespassing and swinging a machete at the victim, according to the news release.

Capps, 38, had also entered the victim’s vehicle and attempted to flee prior to the arrival of deputies, officials said in the news release.

Deputies said they detained Capps and secured the machete before taking her to the Alamance County Detention Center. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree trespass, breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

She was jailed on a $10,000 unsecured bond.