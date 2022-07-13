Alamance deputies: Water rescue call leads to pursuit of man who stole tractor

Staff Report
When Alamance County deputies arrived at Graham-Mebane Lake on Monday to assist with a water rescue, they were told the man in distress got out of the water and ran down the road.
Deputies arrived just before 5:30 p.m. and were told the man was last seen running along Bason Road near Chapel Trail. As deputies tried to locate the man, they received a report of a stolen tractor from a resident on Chapel Trail, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
A short time later, the tractor was found in the 2800 block of Green Level Church Road, crashed into trees, officials said in the news release.
While on scene with the damaged tractor, deputies received a call of a suspicious person in the 2600 block of East Simpson Road, Green Level. On arrival, deputies said they found Joshua Phillip Smithey, 31, inside a residence he had broken into, according to the news release.
Witnesses told deputies that Smithey had also broken into a car and was seen going through the car's contents. The owner of the vehicle did not wish to prosecute.
- US to pay nearly $50 million to lease former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro to house unaccompanied minors
- Fiery car crash in Brown Summit kills three, including Greensboro fireman
- You won't guess what US policy this Greensboro church wants to change
- Judge OKs plan to put about 4,000 beagles up for adoption. Virginia breeder mill came under fire for its practices.
- Donald Trump's planned appearance in Greensboro has been postponed, organizers say
- Greensboro woman killed, 3 injured after van hits runners at Grandfather Mountain
- 'Traumatic': Armed man evading Greensboro police runs into store, scattering shoppers
- Plastic foam recycling trailer added in Greensboro church's parking lot
- Leonard Pitts Jr.: What is wrong with American men?
- Greensboro police officer involved in fatal crash, authorities say
- Murders and mysteries: North Carolina’s 12 most famous true-crime cases
- Greensboro police: Woman, 22, charged with first-degree murder in death of her father
- High Point police: Greensboro woman in critical condition after being thrown from vehicle in domestic incident
- Local firefighters grieve, offer support, after tragic crash Saturday claims one of their own
- Police: New tool allows residents to view map of reported crimes across Greensboro
Deputies arrested Smithey, of Burlington, and took to the Alamance County Detention Center, where he was charged with larceny and with breaking and entering, both felonies, as well as injury to personal property, a misdemeanor. His bond was $1,500.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.