Alamance deputies: Water rescue call leads to pursuit of man who stole tractor

When Alamance County deputies arrived at Graham-Mebane Lake on Monday to assist with a water rescue, they were told the man in distress got out of the water and ran down the road.

Deputies arrived just before 5:30 p.m. and were told the man was last seen running along Bason Road near Chapel Trail. As deputies tried to locate the man, they received a report of a stolen tractor from a resident on Chapel Trail, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

A short time later, the tractor was found in the 2800 block of Green Level Church Road, crashed into trees, officials said in the news release.

While on scene with the damaged tractor, deputies received a call of a suspicious person in the 2600 block of East Simpson Road, Green Level. On arrival, deputies said they found Joshua Phillip Smithey, 31, inside a residence he had broken into, according to the news release.

Witnesses told deputies that Smithey had also broken into a car and was seen going through the car's contents. The owner of the vehicle did not wish to prosecute.

Deputies arrested Smithey, of Burlington, and took to the Alamance County Detention Center, where he was charged with larceny and with breaking and entering, both felonies, as well as injury to personal property, a misdemeanor. His bond was $1,500.