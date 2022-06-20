Alamance deputies: Woman, 28, arrested after striking husband with her vehicle while he was walking down road

MEBANE — Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after striking her husband with her vehicle while he was walking along Turner Road.

Bethany Brooke Stapleton was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a news release issued Sunday night by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Stapleton was jailed June 9 in Alamance County on a $10,000 bond after being taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to North Carolina, sheriff's officials said in the news release.

On May 14, deputies responded at approximately 10 a.m. to the 1700 block of Turner Road, where Terrence Evans Jr. was reportedly walking when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation revealed that Stapleton struck Evans, and that she later left Alamance County and traveled to Georgia.