 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Alamance deputies: Woman, 28, arrested after striking husband with her vehicle while he was walking down road

  • 0
Bethany Brooke Stapleton

Stapleton

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

MEBANE — Authorities say a 28-year-old woman was arrested after striking her husband with her vehicle while he was walking along Turner Road.

Bethany Brooke Stapleton was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a news release issued Sunday night by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Stapleton was jailed June 9 in Alamance County on a $10,000 bond after being taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to North Carolina, sheriff's officials said in the news release.

On May 14, deputies responded at approximately 10 a.m. to the 1700 block of Turner Road, where Terrence Evans Jr. was reportedly walking when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation revealed that Stapleton struck Evans, and that she later left Alamance County and traveled to Georgia.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

The hours-long footage covers the tense standoff between Joseph Lopez and police officers from the time they came on the scene until EMS personnel arrived and attempted to revive Lopez, who was shot in the head. Greensboro interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle on Monday requested a judge's permission for the footage to be released.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin declares 'end of the unipolar world' in combative speech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert