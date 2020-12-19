Alamance judges clarify that journalists won't be barred from court due to COVID-19

The U.S. and North Carolina constitutions give members of the public and the press the presumed right to attend criminal trials. In a landmark decision on the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court noted that secrecy breeds distrust while openness helps to combat misconduct. Journalists often stand in as a proxy for the public, bringing information about what happened in the courts to an audience far beyond those who were able to be in the courtroom.

Distrust in the criminal justice system is central to the cases reporters wanted to observe in Alamance County, which relate to the protests against white supremacy, police violence and structural racism that have roiled Graham, the county seat, for months. Demonstrations have often been held right outside the county's courthouses.

The new media access policy received a mixed review from one local legal expert.

Brooks Fuller, director of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition, said, "It's a step in the right direction, but it leaves a few questions unanswered."

Among the unanswered questions: What happens when a courtroom is full with people involved in the trial?