Alarming statistic: Burglaries rank high in Greensboro police calls. Most were false.

GREENSBORO — Burglaries rank No. 3 in calls for police service, Police Chief Brian James said Thursday, and most turn out to be nothing.

“We responded to about 98 to 99% of false alarms,” James said at a City Council retreat.

Of 10,798 alarm calls the city responded to in 2020, only 153 were actual burglaries. And only five suspects were arrested at the scene, James said.

So he presented a plan to require alarm companies to verify an alarm is valid before calling 911 — with a few exceptions. That would include alarms at schools, banks or panic alarms.

Officers also would automatically be dispatched to alarms between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., which James said statistics show are more likely to be legitimate.

The city hopes to begin notifying alarm companies and their customers about the proposal in April and give them a 60-day period to get registered with the city so the plan can be implemented by June 1.

A six-month study would determine how the new system impacts crime rates and response times.

With the police department struggling to fill positions, James said this is a good way to free up officers to tackle real crimes.

City officials expect pushback from alarm companies, who will be forced to put into place some sort of alarm verification.

As it stands now, however, “we are their labor when we’re responding out to those calls,” James said.

Based on studies of similar programs elsewhere, James said he expects responses to alarm calls to drop by 95%. The majority of these calls are in low-crime areas, pulling officers from places where they are most needed, he said.

"I think we can we can distribute our resources a lot better than that," James said.

Officers instead could be spending time getting to know people in their coverage areas, he added, pointing to the community policing concept he's made a focal point of his tenure.

On the downside, James said, there could be a delay in response time for burglary alarms verified as legitimate. But, because of the low on-scene arrest rate, “I think the benefit outweighs the cost,” James said.

The chief also gave a presentation on the city’s crime statistics:

• Violent crimes dropped about 3% between 2021 and the previous year, from 2,749 to 2,665.

• Homicides and rapes decreased by 15%, with 53 homicides and 75 rapes reported in 2021.

• Aggravated assaults increased 30%. James said this partly is because that category now includes child abuse under federal reporting guidelines.

• Aggravated assaults with a firearm decreased by 17%.

• Robberies increased 7%.

• Robberies with a firearm decreased by 18%.

In order to meet the city’s goal to decrease violent crimes by 20% from 2019, the city must have 2,199 or fewer of these crimes by the end of this year.

James also noted that the city took more than 1,900 guns off the street in 2021 — a record number.

