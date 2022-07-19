Alcohol appears to have contributed to fatal head-on crash Monday in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say a 58-year-old High Point man died at the scene of a head-on car crash Monday evening.

Officers and rescue crews responded at 6 p.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Cedrow Drive and found a Dodge Caliber off the roadway and a Saturn station wagon in the road.

An 81-year-old High Point woman who was driving the Dodge Caliber was traveling east and Melvin Lend Crosby was driving west in the Saturn when the Saturn crossed the center line and struck the Dodge head-on, High Point Police said in a news release.

Crosby died at the scene, police said. The woman in the Dodge "suffered non life-threatening injuries" and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said in the news release.

The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Alcohol and failure to wear a seatbelt are contributing factors, according to the news release.

This is the second traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.