ALE investigation into fatal Oak Ridge crash leads to charges against house party hosts

OAK RIDGE — Two adults accused of giving alcohol to teenagers have been criminally charged after a wreck that left two teens dead and two more seriously injured, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

On June 25, troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Willard Road.

Troopers say 18-year-old Jacob Stevens of Greensboro was impaired while driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on Willard Road near N.C. 150 when he ran off the road. The pickup struck a mailbox and trash can then crossed to the other side of the road where it overturned and hit a utility pole, the Highway Patrol said.

Jeffrey Robert Jones and Zach Porter Williamson, two 19-year-old passengers, were killed. Stevens and another 19-year-old passenger, Tavis Derek Williamson, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Stevens has since been charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, along with driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, underage consumption and reckless driving.

An investigation by the Alcohol Law Enforcement led to Stevens being additionally charged with underage possession of alcohol and possession of fraudulent identification.