Almost a year later, family of Greensboro restaurateur deals with anguish, wants answers

The group held their first fundraiser — a golf tournament at Starmount Country Club — earlier this month, raising $30,000.

While Mark’s Angel Foundation is committed to helping find Mark’s killer, Freedman said: “We want to help all families in finding the killer of their loved ones.”

It’s what her brother — a man who volunteered and cared for his community — wound have wanted.

While attending college in North Carolina, Mark Freedman “fell in love with the city and the community” before attending culinary school in New York, his sister said.

“Following graduation, he came back to Greensboro where he lived for over 40 years,” she said.

Freedman said her brother was the type of person to pull up a chair and spend “quite some time” talking to customers.

Over the years, he cultivated a large group of friends in the community.

“He was so visible,” Freedman said. “Maybe too visible.”

Though Freedman doesn’t live locally, her heart is with those in Greensboro who have experienced what she has.