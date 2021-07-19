 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Alert issued for three children abducted in Asheboro
0 Comments
breaking top story

Amber Alert issued for three children abducted in Asheboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASHEBORO — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children missing from Asheboro, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 15, Bridget Osorio Hernandez, 14, and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez, 2, were allegedly abducted by Olga Diego Hernandez, according to the alert.

They were last seen traveling in a black, 2021 Dodge Ram truck with the N.C. license plate number TEF9945.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bridget is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Bernardo is described as white, approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Olga Hernandez is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has red hair, brown eyes and a mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call Asheboro police at 336-626-1300, 911 or the Highway Patrol.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent catalytic converter thefts leads to arrest of four. Here's what you need to know.
Crime

Recent catalytic converter thefts leads to arrest of four. Here's what you need to know.

Jul. 13—Law enforcement in Davidson County has taken a step towards eradicating a recent crime trend that has left local businesses who own vehicles stalled in their tracks. Four people were arrested by law enforcement and charged with up to ten separate alleged incidents of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles owned by local businesses and individuals, including a transport company for ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News