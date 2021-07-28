Anonymous donations increase reward to $20K for information in killing of Greensboro restaurant owner

GREENSBORO — With another $10,000 in anonymous donations, the full award for information in the death last year of restaurant owner Mark Freedman now stands at $20,000.

Crime Stoppers said in a news release Wednesday that private donations rose from $8,000 to $18,000. That is in addition to the $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found Freedman, 63, dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020, outside of his restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road. A spokesman for the police department said at the time that Freedman was shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released any other details about what may have happened that night to Freedman, owner and executive chef of Mark's Restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.