Another deadly year for Greensboro, High Point

GREENSBORO — Though still a deadly year wrought with gun violence, Greensboro saw fewer homicides in 2021 than in record-shattering 2020.
Last year on Jan. 2, police investigated the city's first homicide — the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Darrick Kelly on Shaw Street.
The latest slaying — 17-year-old Gabriel Malachi Kalu, who was killed on Dec. 13 when a tobacco store employee fired a weapon at Kalu and two other robbery suspects — brought Greensboro to 53 homicides, eight fewer than the record 61 the year before.
What factored into the decrease, and how are Greensboro police planning to keep that number on a downward trajectory?
According to police spokesperson Ron Glenn, the department can't attribute the drop to one particular strategy, but "a number of things" were done in 2021 to address violent crime.
Getting guns off the street was a major focus, along with looking at violent repeat offenders and getting officers and resources to "the right parts of the city" to reduce and prevent crime, Glenn said.
He said the department has focused on connecting folks with resources like Greensboro's Behavioral Health Response Team and Homeless Response Team — two groups trained specifically to deal with people experiencing a mental health crisis or homelessness. The groups aim to foster better community relations between law enforcement and the people of Greensboro.
"There was also a renewed focus on getting into neighborhoods and working with residents," Glenn said.
Through regular community walks, patrol officers were better able to connect with the people they serve.
Still, despite the efforts and decrease in deaths, it's the second-highest homicide total in Greensboro's history, above 2019's 45, which was a record at the time.
The victims vary in gender, race and age, but are primarily young men — most in their 20s, some even in their teens. Here are three examples:
On Jan. 31, 15-year-old Dytwan Zontae Gatling of Charlotte was found shot to death on Fir Place. The next day, another juvenile was arrested in connection to Gatling's death.
In September, police investigated the death of 14-year-old Basil Haizeis Wilson, who died after being shot at East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue.
On Oct. 18, after being shot on Kildare Drive, 18-year-old Brendon Redfear died at a local hospital.
Neighboring High Point also saw violence in 2021.
Police there investigated 23 killings through Thursday — 19 homicides and four incidents classified as manslaughter. It's the highest total the city has seen since 1973 when an unusual 24 homicides were documented.
In a November community meeting, High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said a "significant juvenile crime problem" was "negatively impacting our community."
"Guns and violence — that's what it boils down to," Stroud said.
In an effort to combat the problem, the department has made it a point to get as many illegal guns off the street as possible.
According to High Point police spokesperson Patrick O'Toole, police had seized 407 guns as of Dec. 26.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for the total number of homicides it investigated in 2021.
But the department investigated several cases, including that of Jeffrey Goldbach, 41, who was found shot on March 7 in the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive. Goldbach, a former Cubs minor-league player, lived in Summerfield.
Greensboro homicides
Twenty-one of Greensboro's 53 homicide cases have been closed by arrest, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn. Arrest information was not available on all of those cases.
Jan. 2: Darrick Kelly, 21, of Greensboro was found shot in the 200 block of Shaw Street.
Jan. 16: Shannon Jamal Carter, 30, of Greensboro died at a hospital after he was found in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard.
Jan. 31: Dytwan Zontae Gatling, 15, of Charlotte was found shot to death in the 1000 block of Fir Place. The next day, a juvenile was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Feb. 4: Sanka Delayne Perry, 43, of Greensboro died after she was found shot in the 300 block of Avalon Road. Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder in her death.
Feb. 6: Mario Andretti Dorsett, 39, of Greensboro was found shot about in the 1700 block of Brighton Street.
Feb. 7: Reginald Washington, 28 of Greensboro was one of two victims found when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Dana Place.
Feb. 7: Mark Smith Jr., 36, of Greensboro was one of two victims found when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Dana Place.
Feb. 27: Michael Ryan Bowie, 27, of Philadelphia was found with a gunshot wound by officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 3561 Hewitt St.
March 2: Dari Meadows, 24, of Greensboro was found shot in the 3800 block of Mizell Road. Timothy Franklin, 24, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder in his death.
March 12: Melquan Glover, 28, was one of four victims found in the 200 block of Shaw Street and 100 block of Huffman Street. They were all taken to the hospital, where Glover later died.
March 12: Bruce Wilson, 42, was found injured in the 1400 block of Rankin Road.
March 22: Keith Lamonte Shepherd, 49, of Greensboro was found stabbed in the 2500 block of Madre Place. He was attacked behind residences on Blackmoor Road and Madre Place. Thomas Jerome William Mitchell, 39, of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder.
April 12: Chavez Laquan Vargas, 29, of Winston-Salem was shot at a McDonald's in the 4400 block of West Wendover Ave. Three people were charged with first-degree murder: Joshua Lapree Padgett, 32, of Asheboro and Justin Jones, 21, and Nicole Angelina Newby, 27, both of Greensboro.
April 13: Aamir Sincere Gaskins, 18, of Greensboro was found shot in the 1600 block of Luray Drive. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor.
April 15: Eugenais Jimmy Pierre, 31, of High Point was found shot in the 1800 block of Merritt Drive.
April 20: Ronald Trower, 33, of Greensboro died of injuries after officers responded to a report of shots fired at Motel 6 at 6009 Landmark Center Blvd.
May 13: Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19, of High Point was found by police responding to a report of gunfire in the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place.
May 15: Lamar White, 19, of Greensboro was one of three people injured by gunfire in a shooting in the 1400 block of Swann Street.
May 17: Trebien Devon Womack, 27, of Greensboro was found critically shot in the 2500 block of Cherbonne Drive.
June 30: Joy Moorefield, 40, of Greensboro was reported missing in July. Her remains were found buried in Chatham County in September. Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death, but the status of those charges was not available on Saturday.
July 1: Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro was found shot at the Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave., where she worked. Avion Carnel Bell, 19, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder.
July 20: Alan Tran, 19, was identified by authorities after his body was found on Lake Brandt and Witty roads. His Dodge Charger was found days earlier with heavy fire damage.
July 23: Thomas Thurman, 43, was found shot to death in the 2000 block of Twain Road. His 18-year-old son, Jalen Donte Thurman, was arrested not far from the shooting scene and charged with first-degree murder.
July 25: Keyona Deasia Walker, 21, of Greensboro was found shot in the 200 block of East Whittington Street.
Aug. 12: Darius Antonio Terry, 37, was found shot in the 2000 block of Randall Street.
Aug: 27: Travon Lamont Williamson, 21, of Greensboro and a second person were found shot inside a vehicle in the area of South Street and Randleman Road. Demario Bernard Montgomery, 29, of Kannapolis is charged with first-degree murder.
Aug. 27: Christopher Moore, 41, was killed in an officer-involved shooting outside the Greensboro Police Department at 100 Police Plaza after authorities said he set fire to a vehicle and injured an officer.
Aug. 31: Jasmon Graham, 32, of Wilmington was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Stockton Way. Marokus Juwell Ballard, 26, of Wilmington is charged with first-degree murder.
Sept. 1: Yolanda Harrell, 46, of Greensboro was found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Perkins Street.
Sept. 3: Christian Mbimba, 21, of Tennessee was found dead in the 2800 block of Patterson Street. Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities found Moore dead in his cell Thursday from an apparent suicide at Tabor Correctional Institution.
Sept. 4: Sheryl Ward, 65, of Greensboro was found shot in the 3500 block of Drawbridge Parkway, along with a second victim, 64-year-old Kerry Bruce Ward in what police described as a murder-suicide.
Sept. 10: Melissa Vassell, 43, was found unresponsive and injured at the Relax Inn, 1747 McKnight Mill Road. Christopher James Alexander, 37, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder.
Sept. 11: Traveyon Hairston, 17, died after being shot in the 2000 block of Ellington Street.
Sept. 19: Keyoka Robinson, 33, died in the hospital after being shot and hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street. Police do not think being struck by a vehicle was the cause of death.
Sept. 20: Basil Haizeis Wilson, 14, was found shot at East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue.
Sept. 21: Brandon Montrial Smith, 28, of Greensboro was found in the area of Bragg and Bennett streets after officers responded to a shooting. Terrence Pierre Lawson, 29, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder.
Oct. 4: Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, of High Point was shot at Extended Stay America, 4317 Big Tree Way. Preston Earl Love, 33, of Burlington is charged with first-degree murder.
Oct. 5: Jose Alberto Corea, 50, of Greensboro was found with gunshot injuries at 1600 Phillips Ave.
Oct. 7: Malike Kotay Jordan, 26, of Greensboro was found with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hyde Drive.
Oct. 10: Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 27, of Greensboro was found at Barber Park, suffering from a gunshot wound
Oct. 18: Brendon Redfear, 18, of Greensboro died after being shot in the 4200 block of Kildare Drive.
Oct. 23: Malik Ahmad Peterson, 20, of Guilford County died after police found him with gunshot injuries in the 3700 block of West Avenue.
Oct. 30: Delorion Smith, 19, of Whiteville and a second victim died after being shot at the intersection of Brice and Warren streets.
Oct. 30: Kwashawn Tyson, 20, of Chadbourn and a second victim died after being shot at the intersection of Brice and Warren streets.
Oct. 31: Mark Anthony Dickerson Jr., 40, of Greensboro, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Edwards Road when officers responded to a “man down” call.
Nov. 12: Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, 15, of Raleigh died after being shot in the 3800 block of Central Avenue.
Nov. 13: Avery Horlbeck, 22, died after being injured in a shooting on Clifton Road.
Nov. 19: Joseph Lopez, 29, of Greensboro died after being shot by a police officer who was responding to a "wanted person call" on Cloverdale Drive.
Nov. 20: Raymon Fernandez, 19, of Greensboro died from an assault, leading to a traumatic head injury. His father, 34-year-old Alexander Fernandez, also of Greensboro, has since been charged with second-degree murder.
Nov. 27: Lyndon Massenburg, 27, died after being found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of South Eugene Street.
Nov. 29: Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro was found shot in the 600 block of College Road. Four people have been arrested in connection to Babeker's death. Two of them, 21-year-old Tyrik Terrell Griffin of High Point and a 17-year-old, are charged with first-degree murder.
Dec. 7: Azhaun Jamah Rivens, 26, of Greensboro died after being shot in the 900 block of Cone Boulevard.
Dec. 13: Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro was killed when a tobacco store employee fired a weapon at Kalu and two other robbery suspects at Tobacco & Vape, 3912 Battleground Ave.
High Point homicides
Eighteen of High Point's 23 homicides have been closed by arrest, according to information from High Point police spokesperson Patrick O'Toole.
Jan. 26: A 1-year-old boy died after police responded to a call for help at a Brentwood Street home. An autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma. Authorities arrested Taporcsha S. Franklin, 33, of High Point and charged her with first-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse.
Feb. 4: Blanca Eugenia, 35, died after being shot on West English Road.
March 13: Jerry Dale Barnhart, 60, was found shot to death at 2020 S. Main St. Antonio Lynn Foust, 59, was charged with first-degree murder.
April 13: Johnneil Rashawn Emerson, 22, died after being shot in the torso, near West Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive. Justice S. McLaurin, 26, and J’Marius D. Howze Jr., 23, both of High Point, are charged with first-degree murder.
April 26: Jaswinder Kumar, 50, died after being found unresponsive at a homeless camp. His death was ruled a homicide.
April 28: Deborah Maxi, 38, of High Point was found stabbed in the neck, chest and forearm on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She died later that day. John Wesley Hemingway, 48, was charged with first-degree murder.
May 2: Yong Hwan Gwon, 70, died on Johnson Street as a result of a vehicle crash, in which his death was ruled a manslaughter. Raeshaun S. Smith, 32, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury/death and misdemeanor death by vehicle, among other charges.
May 25: Robert Booth, 25, died after being found shot on Ardale Drive.
June 7: Jasmine Monique Dunbar, 25, died as a result of a vehicle crash, ruled manslaughter. Ronnie Lee Ellerbe Jr., 21, of High Point is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
June 10: Gabriella Cruz died after she was found suffering from several stab wounds in the road in the 1800 block of Blain Street. Bianca Perez, 25, of High Point was charged with second-degree murder.
June 21: Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, a High Point University student, was found dead in her boyfriend's vehicle, which was found in Tennessee. Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, of High Point was charged with concealment of death and first-degree murder.
July 3: Walter Devon Pouncy, 38, was found dead outside the Speedway at 801 W. Fairfield Road. Justin D. Williams, 39, of High Point was charged with first-degree murder. Jenitta T. Grace, 39, of High Point was charged with obstruction of justice.
July 11: A 6-year-old died of blunt-force trauma. His father, Devon J. Nelson, 30, of High Point was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Nelson's girlfriend, Tamara D. Corbett, 24, of High Point was charged with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact.
July 13: A 15-year-old died after a man fatally shot the High Point teenager when he saw people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway. Police found the teen on the ground beside a residence, with two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the arm. Davonte Tavon Strickland, 25, of High Point is charged with first-degree murder.
July 23: Police found 23-year-old Rainey Sirianni and her husband, 22-year-old Justin L. Sirianni dead from gunshot wounds at 1613 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators determined Rainey Sirianni was shot by her husband in a murder-suicide.
July 25: A 4-year-old died after finding a gun under a couch cushion and shooting himself in the head on Worth Street. His mother, 29-year-old Jasmine E. Fagan of High Point, was charged with felony child abuse in connection with his death. The homeowner, Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, 30, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.
Aug. 9: A 16-year-old was shot to death after arguing with another 16-year-old on West English Street. The second juvenile was arrested.
Aug. 10: Marissa Wilkins, 21, of Jamestown died from heat exhaustion after her caretaker, Briea D. Askew, left her unattended in a vehicle without air-conditioning for five hours. Askew, 29, was charged with second-degree murder.
Aug. 21: Eleuterio Ensaldo Gallardo, 53, was found dead after being shot multiple times at 1121 Campbell St.
Sept. 22: Linda Jean Huntley, 26, of High Point was found dead in a residence in the 700 block of Gaines Avenue. Michael Anthony Dingle, 29, of High Point was charged with first-degree murder.
Nov. 7: Shawqueze Lashe Ingram, 29, was shot and killed on Wayside Street. Cornelius Woods, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Dec. 21: Jacoreyian Dreshawn McLendon, 26, died after being shot on Valley Ridge Road.
Dec. 22: Thurman Alonza Pinnix, 60, died after a physical altercation with his son, 29-year-old Daniel Pinnix, who has been charged with first-degree murder.
