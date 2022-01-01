Another deadly year for Greensboro, High Point

GREENSBORO — Though still a deadly year wrought with gun violence, Greensboro saw fewer homicides in 2021 than in record-shattering 2020.

Last year on Jan. 2, police investigated the city's first homicide — the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Darrick Kelly on Shaw Street.

The latest slaying — 17-year-old Gabriel Malachi Kalu, who was killed on Dec. 13 when a tobacco store employee fired a weapon at Kalu and two other robbery suspects — brought Greensboro to 53 homicides, eight fewer than the record 61 the year before.

What factored into the decrease, and how are Greensboro police planning to keep that number on a downward trajectory?

According to police spokesperson Ron Glenn, the department can't attribute the drop to one particular strategy, but "a number of things" were done in 2021 to address violent crime.

Getting guns off the street was a major focus, along with looking at violent repeat offenders and getting officers and resources to "the right parts of the city" to reduce and prevent crime, Glenn said.