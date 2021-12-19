Antisemitic flyers strewn about in Greensboro neighborhoods

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the distribution of antisemitic flyers in the city Sunday morning, a Greensboro police spokesman said.
The flyers mention a "COVID agenda" and name several federal health and corporate officials — noting them as Jewish. They were put in plastic bags and thrown in hundreds of driveways and yards in many different neighborhoods, said Marilyn Chandler, executive director at Greensboro Jewish Federation.
Ron Glenn, spokesman for Greensboro police, said the department is investigating what happened and that police had received complaints from people around the Old Irving Park neighborhood. He did not know how many flyers had been distributed.
Although some of the flyers were thrown next to newspapers, "they were not from the newspaper carrier, they came from some other source," Chandler said in a telephone interview.
Temple Emanuel posted a statement on its Facebook page:
"This morning a number of members of the local Jewish community, and others, received a vile piece of antisemitic hatred, delivered with their newspaper. It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread.
"We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda.
"Hatred has no place in our community.
"We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it."
The statement was signed by several representatives of the Jewish community.
Chandler said similar flyers have been found in several other states. She said her organization has heard from the police detective investigating the case, as well as the Greensboro city manager's office and the North Carolina Justice Center.
"We have had incredible support from the entire Greensboro community and we appreciate this support," Chandler said.
"Whoever passed this material certainly should be prosecuted," she said, noting that it was "unnerving" for those who received the flyers.
"It makes people afraid. It makes them uncomfortable," Chandler said. "We will certainly stand up against hate. Hate doesn't belong here and in Greensboro."
