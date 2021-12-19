Antisemitic flyers strewn about in Greensboro neighborhoods

"We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda.

"Hatred has no place in our community.

"We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it."

The statement was signed by several representatives of the Jewish community.

Chandler said similar flyers have been found in several other states. She said her organization has heard from the police detective investigating the case, as well as the Greensboro city manager's office and the North Carolina Justice Center.

"We have had incredible support from the entire Greensboro community and we appreciate this support," Chandler said.

"Whoever passed this material certainly should be prosecuted," she said, noting that it was "unnerving" for those who received the flyers.

"It makes people afraid. It makes them uncomfortable," Chandler said. "We will certainly stand up against hate. Hate doesn't belong here and in Greensboro."

