 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Antisemitic flyers strewn about in Greensboro neighborhoods
0 Comments
top story breaking

Antisemitic flyers strewn about in Greensboro neighborhoods

  • 0
Highlighted English word "anti semitism" and its definition in the dictionary
Stock photo

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the distribution of antisemitic flyers in the city Sunday morning, a Greensboro police spokesman said.

The flyers mention a "COVID agenda" and name several federal health and corporate officials — noting them as Jewish. They were put in plastic bags and thrown in hundreds of driveways and yards in many different neighborhoods, said Marilyn Chandler, executive director at Greensboro Jewish Federation.

Ron Glenn, spokesman for Greensboro police, said the department is investigating what happened and that police had received complaints from people around the Old Irving Park neighborhood. He did not know how many flyers had been distributed.

Although some of the flyers were thrown next to newspapers, "they were not from the newspaper carrier, they came from some other source," Chandler said in a telephone interview.

Temple Emanuel posted a statement on its Facebook page:

"This morning a number of members of the local Jewish community, and others, received a vile piece of antisemitic hatred, delivered with their newspaper. It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread.

"We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda.

"Hatred has no place in our community.

"We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it."

The statement was signed by several representatives of the Jewish community.

Chandler said similar flyers have been found in several other states. She said her organization has heard from the police detective investigating the case, as well as the Greensboro city manager's office and the North Carolina Justice Center

"We have had incredible support from the entire Greensboro community and we appreciate this support," Chandler said.

"Whoever passed this material certainly should be prosecuted," she said, noting that it was "unnerving" for those who received the flyers.

"It makes people afraid. It makes them uncomfortable," Chandler said. "We will certainly stand up against hate. Hate doesn't belong here and in Greensboro."  

Kenwyn Caranna's favorite stories from 2021

These are some of the most fun, fascinating and touching stories that I covered this year.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State offers reward in 2019 home invasion killing in Greensboro
Crime

State offers reward in 2019 home invasion killing in Greensboro

Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. on May 31, 2019, to a home invasion and shooting on Woodmere Drive where they found 28-year-old Steven Anthony George shot multiple times, the governor's office said in a news release announcing the reward. George was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert