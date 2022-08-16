Appeals court nixes $1M claims against Guilford board in fatal school bus wreck

The N.C. Industrial Commission did not make a mistake in dismissing two $1 million claims against the Guilford County Board of Education over a fatal 2015 accident involving a school bus, the N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled.

The claims on behalf of Kie Johnson, who died in the crash, and Olivia Brown, who was injured, were filed in 2017 and 2018, respectively, according to court documents. Both were passengers in a car driven by fellow Eastern Guilford High student Jacob Almon Larkin, who was 18 at the time.

Court documents show Johnson's estate and Brown's mother argued the bus driver played a role in the tragedy by not stopping or swerving to avoid the crash once she realized the oncoming car was not changing direction.

According to investigators, Larkin drove four fellow students in a 1998 Toyota Camry that crashed into the bus head-on after crossing the double yellow line on Aug. 26, 2015. Troopers believe Larkin was traveling at least 30 mph over the posted speed limit when he approached a curve in Knox Road south of U.S. 70.

He was found to be under the influence of Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, and marijuana.

A prosecutor said during Larkin's sentencing on criminal charges that the crash was so severe that the steps to the bus were folded like an accordion.

In the claims before the Industrial Commission, a deputy commissioner ruled after a trial on June 17, 2019, that the Guilford school board was not at fault. The ruling was appealed to the full commission which agreed with the initial decision.

A three-member panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals heard the case on May 10. In its ruling released Tuesday, the appeals court wrote that the commission "properly concluded the emergency created" by Larkin driving in the wrong lane "compelled" the bus driver "to act instantly, in less than five seconds, to avoid a head-on collision."

The court noted that the driver slowed the bus and honked the horn to warn the oncoming Larkin. However, Larkin continued driving in the wrong lane toward the bus. Because the bus driver was "concerned about the slope on the right shoulder of the roadway as well as the safety of the vehicle’s remaining passenger, she accelerated to the left in her lane to avoid a collision."

The appeals court ruled that as the bus driver was "compelled to act instantly and her actions did not contribute to the creation of the emergency," the commission was correct in its decision and that the school board, through the actions of its employee, was not negligent.

In December 2016, Larkin took an Alford plea on charges of felony death by motor vehicle and four counts of serious injury by vehicle in the fatal wreck. The plea means that Larkin did not admit guilt but that he believed taking a deal offered by prosecutors was in his best interest.

In exchange, the state dismissed charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving to endanger. A driving while impaired charge was merged with the charge of death by motor vehicle.

Larkin was ordered to serve four years probation as part of a suspended sentence of a maximum of 20 years and three months in prison.