'Armed and extremely dangerous' man sought by Greensboro police in connection with Patterson Street killing

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for man who is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and is a person of interest in a recent Greensboro killing, police said in a news release.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," according to police.

Moore is wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection to a homicide on Monday.

Moore is also a person of interest in a recent Greensboro killing. Officers found the body of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, a Tennessee resident, in the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday morning, police said.

Police said Moore has ties to Greensboro and Winston-Salem and is known to frequent bus and train stations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3tips app or website.