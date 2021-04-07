Armed man robs Exxon on Randleman Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — An armed man robbed a convenience store Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Exxon at 2829 Randleman Road. A man armed with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the business on foot, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.