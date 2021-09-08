 Skip to main content
Armed man sought in Dollar General robbery, Greensboro police say
Armed man sought in Dollar General robbery, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Dollar General, located at 3113 Randleman Road.

A man armed with a handgun robbed the store before fleeing on foot, traveling northbound on Randleman Road, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

