Armed men rob Cookout on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for two armed men who robbed a fast-food restaurant Monday morning, police said in a news release.

About 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at Cookout, located at 1041 Summit Avenue, according to police.

Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of money from the business, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.