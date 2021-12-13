 Skip to main content
Armed men rob Greensboro tobacco store, police say
Armed men rob Greensboro tobacco store, police say

GREENSBORO — Three men armed with a handgun robbed a tobacco store on Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at Tobacco & Vape, 3912 Battleground Ave. Three men had entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, according to the release. They fled the area by unknown means.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

