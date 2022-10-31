Armed men rob Walgreens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Two armed men robbed the Walgreens at 2913 E. Market St. on Monday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the store 6:19 p.m. Police said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.