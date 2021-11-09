Armed robbery reported early Tuesday at Greensboro gas station, police say

GREENSBORO — No one was injured early Tuesday during an armed robbery at a Sheetz gas station on West Market Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the Sheetz in the 3900 block of West Market Street after two men wearing dark clothing and marks entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money then fled the scene. One of the men was armed with a handgun, according to the news release.

There are no reported injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.