Armed robbery suspects run after victim points handgun at them, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Three people who attempted to carjack a 55-year-old man at gunpoint fled the scene after he pointed a handgun back at them, according to a release from High Point police.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Russell Terrace. The victim told officers he was sitting in his vehicle when three males approached him, pointed a shotgun and demanded his car keys, according to the release.

The victim told police he pointed a handgun at the suspects and they dropped the shotgun and ran away. Officers located the three suspects nearby.

Police charged Anthony D. Coleman, 25, of Dry Fork, Virginia, with robbery with a dangerous weapon and simple possession of marijuana, and Antonio X. Jones, 18, of High Point with robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

A juvenile was charged on a juvenile petition with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

No charges will be filed against the victim, a police spokeswoman said.