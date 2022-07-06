Armed suspect in custody after incident at Lowe's on Cone Blvd. in Greensboro, police say

Update: 4:40 p.m.

GREENSBORO — An armed suspect has been taken into custody after an incident at a Lowe's Home Improvement store, police said.

Officers were conducting an investigation about 3:30 p.m. in the area when someone fled into the Lowe's at 2005 E. Cone Blvd., police said in a news release.

The armed suspect has been taken into custody and the scene is secured, police said about 4:35 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police evacuated the Lowe's Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard after a report of shots fired, police said.

Police said there were no reports of injuries at this time.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 2005 E. Cone Blvd.

Police told WGHP-Channel 8 there is an armed suspect inside the building.

About a dozen police vehicles are surrounding the building and the store's parking lot has been blocked off. More police have arrived and an ambulance is also now at the site.

