Armed woman behind Greensboro gas station robberies is arrested

GREENSBORO — A woman authorities say was involved in a string of armed robberies has been caught along with her accomplice.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Catherine Sanford and Brandon Holsey — both 32 and from Greensboro.

Investigators say they used the recently installed Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the crimes, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Both are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon for the Nov. 16 attempted robbery at the Circle K at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road and the Nov. 22 robbery at the Circle K at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road.

Sanford and Holsey were being held in the Guilford County Jail. Sanford has a $50,000 bond and Holsey has a $65,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

The couple, with Sanford taking the lead, held up a trio of convenience stores in the city, leading to speculation that the incidents might be related.