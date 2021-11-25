 Skip to main content
Armed woman behind Greensboro gas station robberies is arrested
Armed woman behind Greensboro gas station robberies is arrested

robberysuspects.jpg

Catherine Sanford, Brandon Holsey

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — A woman authorities say was involved in a string of armed robberies has been caught along with her accomplice.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Catherine Sanford and Brandon Holsey — both 32 and from Greensboro.

Investigators say they used the recently installed Automated License Plate Reader cameras to identify the vehicle involved in the crimes, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Both are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon for the Nov. 16 attempted robbery at the Circle K at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road and the Nov. 22 robbery at the Circle K at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road.

Sanford and Holsey were being held in the Guilford County Jail. Sanford has a $50,000 bond and Holsey has a $65,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

The couple, with Sanford taking the lead, held up a trio of convenience stores in the city, leading to speculation that the incidents might be related.

