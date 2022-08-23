Arrest made in fatal shooting of High Point man, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old High Point man in the shooting death of another man on Monday, High Point police said in a news release.
Officers arrested Marcus C. Dilworth Tuesday and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.
Dilworth is accused of killing 32-year-old Terrance J. Parms of High Point early Monday afternoon.
Officers found Parms dead from a gunshot wound at 4326 Garden Club St.
Dilworth is being held at the Guilford County jail without bail.