 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Arrest made in fatal shooting of High Point man, police say

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old High Point man in the shooting death of another man on Monday, High Point police said in a news release.

Marcus C. Dilworth.JPG

Marcus C. Dilworth

Officers arrested Marcus C. Dilworth Tuesday and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the release said.

Dilworth is accused of killing 32-year-old Terrance J. Parms of High Point early Monday afternoon. 

Officers found Parms dead from a gunshot wound at 4326 Garden Club St. 

Dilworth is being held at the Guilford County jail without bail.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Car gets stuck in metro station in Madrid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert