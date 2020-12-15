Arrest made in Greensboro homicide at Lucky 7 Sports Bar in 2018, police say. Winston-Salem man charged with murder.

GREENSBORO — Over two years after a fatal shooting at a bar in Greensboro, authorities arrested and charged a Winston-Salem man Monday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Joel Adam McCarthy, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting death of Jaylan Irvin Lassiter of Durham, according to police.
On Sept. 8, 2018, police responded to a report of shots fired at Lucky 7 Sports Bar, 3407 W. Gate City Blvd., and found Durham, 22, and a second gunshot victim. While was the second victim survived, Durham died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital, police said.
McCarthy is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bail.
