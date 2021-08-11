Arrest made in shooting of store clerk in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man who shot a grocery store clerk after becoming impatient while waiting to pay for beer was arrested Sunday, police said in a news release.

Mario Antonio Harrison, 52, was taken into custody by Lexington police and served with warrants out of High Point for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harrison's arrest comes after a July 31 incident at Apple Tree Grocery.

About 10 p.m., officers responded the store at 1105 E. Green Drive and found the 30-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition.

Police said two men did not want to wait to pay for their beer at the cash register. The men went into the beer cooler to persuade another employee to take their money.

Surveillance video shows the men arguing with the clerk in the cooler area when that employee refused to take the money. As the men left the cooler, one of them took a handgun from his waistband and shot the clerk multiple times, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Harrison has been transferred to the Guilford County Detention Center and is being held under a $1 million secured bail.