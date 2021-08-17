Asheboro man faces murder charges in drug-related death of pregnant woman, Randolph sheriff's office says

ASHEBORO — A grand jury indicted an Asheboro man for second-degree murder Monday after an investigation into the 2019 overdose death of a pregnant woman, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Barry Alan Parker, 56, is also charged with murder of an unborn child and felony sell/deliver heroin to a pregnant woman.

Parker's indictment comes after authorities initially arrested and charged a Ramseur man in connection to the April 2019 death of Amber Leigh Cox, an Asheboro woman who was nine months pregnant, the sheriff's office said.

Gregory Manuel Fisher, 48, was arrested in May 2019 and confined to the Randolph County Detention Center. Charges against Fisher were dismissed in November 2019, according to the sheriff's office.

In October 2020, the sheriff's office reopened the investigation into Cox's death after receiving new information from the District Attorney's Office. The case was presented to a grand jury earlier this month, leading to Parker's indictment, the sheriff's office said.

Parker is in custody at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bail.