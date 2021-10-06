Asheboro man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography possession, authorities say

GREENSBORO — An Asheboro man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after authorities found hundreds of pictures and videos depicting child pornography in his possession, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

In 2001 and again in 2009, Michael Scott Kivett, 41, was convicted in Guilford County of multiple counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

In September of 2019, Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography images were being uploaded to a Google Photos account, the Justice Department said.

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies led a Randolph County Sheriff's Office investigator to Kivett, and in November 2019, Homeland Security Investigations agents confronted and seized Kivett's phone.

On the phone, investigators found 108 images and 126 videos depicting child pornography. Kivett also admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography using a foreign instant messaging application, the Justice Department said.

Kivett was arrested. In February 2020, he pled guilty to an indictment charging him with receiving child pornography after having already been convicted of a child pornography offense.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.