Asheboro men plead guilty to robbery, firearms charges

GREENSBORO — Two Asheboro men have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek, 26, and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, were charged in connection with the robbery of a Randleman Road business on Dec. 28, 2020.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

According to court documents, Cheek and Marshall robbed the owner of the business at gunpoint. During the incident, the store owner and Marshall were shot. Greensboro police said at the time that the store owner's injuries were not life-threatening.

Cheek and Marshall left the scene and got into a blue Honda Accord. Approximately 25 minutes later, Marshall arrived at Randolph Hospital. Hospital surveillance video shows Marshall being helped into the hospital by an individual whose clothing matched that of one of the assailants at the Randleman Road robbery, the release said.

At the time of the robbery, Cheek was on supervised probation and had been equipped with a GPS ankle monitor. A review of the GPS data showed that Cheek's ankle monitor was in the vicinity of the robbery location during the time of the robbery. The data also indicated the ankle monitor then traveled to Randolph Health hospital in Asheboro at a rate of about 120 miles per hour, according to the release.

Cheeks’ sentencing is scheduled for April 25 and Marshall’s sentencing is set for June 2. Each man faces a maximum or 20 years for the robbery charge and up to 10 years on the firearms charge, plus a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Courtney.