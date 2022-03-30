Asheboro police arrest 4 teens in connection with the March 19 shooting of a 17-year-old

ASHEBORO — Authorities say four teens face charges in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old March 19 on Millikan Avenue.

Asheboro police announced Wednesday that two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were each charged with: attempted murder; armed robbery; discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury; and, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from the department.

Nehemiah Quashawn Gaines, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, police said. Gaines was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $26,000 secured bond.

On March 19, officers responded just before 11 p.m. to Randolph Health in reference to a gunshot victim. A 17-year-old had been shot in the head at a location on Millikan Avenue in Asheboro. The victim was subsequently airlifted to another medical facility, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that the juvenile and an 18-year-old male had gone to the location on Millikan Avenue and were confronted by one or more individuals — at least one of whom opened fire on their vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463 or Det. L. Johnson at 336-626-1300.