Asheboro police launch homicide investigation after finding missing man's body Wednesday

ASHEBORO — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after locating the body of a missing 40-year-old man Wednesday, according to Asheboro's Assistant Chief of Police Robbie Brown.
Just after noon Wednesday, officers responded to the 700 block of Breeze Hill Road about a missing person last seen in the area at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early information gathered at the scene prompted a request for detectives with the department's Criminal Investigations Division to assume the investigation, police said in a news release.
Additional personnel were requested to conduct a search of the area. During the search, Robert Elridge Maddox, 40, was located at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday deceased in a wooded area near some apartments.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Johnson at 336-626-1300, ext. 310.