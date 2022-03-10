At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents. At 46, she's getting a second chance.

GREENSBORO — A woman sentenced as a teenager to two life sentences for setting a fire that trapped her elderly adoptive grandparents in their home is getting a second chance.
Gov. Roy Cooper commuted April Barber's sentence for the murders to 31 years, the time she has served for pouring gasoline down a hallway and sparking a fire in Wilkes County in 1991 that blocked the exits for Aaron and Lillie Barber, who raised her and disapproved of her relationship with a man twice her age. Her scheduled release date is March 24.
Cooper in all commuted the sentences of three people who were convicted for crimes committed when they were teenagers. The commutations follow an intensive review of their cases, including the length of their sentences, their records in prison, and their readiness to succeed outside of prison, according to his press office.
The others are Joshua McKay, 37, who has served 20 years in prison for the murder at age 17 of Mary Catherine Young in Richmond County, and Anthony Willis, 42, who has served 26 years in prison for the murder at age 16 of Benjamin Franklin Miller in Cumberland County.
The three people will be subject to post-release supervision.
“Most of the individuals who enter prisons will return to their communities one day. Providing high quality, evidenced based treatment and programming is a top priority for our prison system,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe. “These commutations should inspire individuals who are incarcerated to use all available resources to better themselves and prepare for a successful return to society.”
Barber was just 15 and pregnant at the time. While in prison she became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who petitioned for her release.
"April still grieves her grandparents' death," Vaughan said of Barber, now 46, "and feels tremendous remorse for her actions."
Awaiting Barber outside is the son she gave birth to in prison.
"She's only tried to better herself from that time," said Colt Johnson, now 29, who was raised by a family friend in Greensboro, where he was a multi-sport athlete and member of the ROTC at Smith High School before joining the U.S. Marines. He later enrolled at Appalachian State University where he was a running back on the Mountaineers' national championship football team while earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. He now trains Navy SEALS on the West Coast.
"You can't reverse time and correct decisions you made as a 15-year-old," said Johnson, who made a list with Barber last week of the things she'll need to start her new life, including a laptop and cell phone.
Vaughan took up Barber’s case seven years ago. She is currently incarcerated at the Anson Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison for female inmates in Polkton.
"It became a labor of love," said Vaughan, also an adjunct law professor at Wake Forest University School of Law. "I reviewed the case file from Wilkes County and it just seemed to me it was an injustice to be sentencing her as an adult at the age of 15.”
Board recommends release
In pleading Barber's case, Vaughan pointed to recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that the sentencing of minors who commit crimes should be treated differently than adults.
"April's story is typical for children who are serving extreme sentences, and if it had been decided today it is likely the outcome would have been vastly different because of the changes in the law and in the way our system treats children since the time she was sentenced," Vaughan wrote in the plea to commute her sentence.
Commuting a sentence, which the state's governor alone has the power to grant, isn't necessarily a ruling of innocence.
Vaughan calls clemency the "fail-safe" mechanism in the criminal justice system and is the last resort for someone convicted of a crime.
"It in no way diminishes the pain that victims go through," Vaughan said.
The governor acted upon the recommendation of the North Carolina Juvenile Sentencing Review Board, which was created by Cooper in 2021 to review the sentences of inmates who were tried in adult criminal court before they turned 18. Barber's petition was supported by correctional system leaders. After a spate of infractions during her early years in prison, mostly disobeying orders, she has not had any others since 2005. While incarcerated she received her high school equivalency diploma and completed many college courses.
Barber's former boyfriend, Clinton Johnson, who bought the gas used to start the fire, also received two life terms and later died in prison.
"At age 15, April Barber was pregnant, in jail and facing a life sentence," Vaughan said. "She understood that her son was soon to be born in custody with no guarantee she could ever share his life. April worked hard many years to become the best mother and role model she could under the circumstances. She took advantage of every opportunity and job training positions that she could in the N.C. Department of Corrections. This many years later she still remains a positive presence in her son’s life."
Barber runs and meditates and does yoga.
She also has a business plan.
"She passed on to me to be better day to day," said her son, Colt Johnson, who was a member of the USA bobsledding team last year and owns a first-degree black belt as a martial arts instructor. "It's more than what she says, it's what she does."
Vaughan was contacted in 2015 by Barber's husband, William Scales of Summerfield, who she met when he visited a relative in prison, and other supporters to work on getting her out.
Barber had a rough childhood that resulted in the choices she made, Vaughan said.
'Disregarded anybody's life but her own'
Barber was born in Wilkes County to teenage parents who would be in and out of jail and prison her whole life.
Her biological mother served time for petty theft, drug charges and forging checks.
Lillie and Aaron Barber were working-class people who adopted Sheila Barber when she was an infant. They were in their 60s when April Barber was born, but they adopted her, too.
Barber, a good student, met Clinton Johnson when she was about 14 years old and working in a summer job program for teens. He was close to 30 and recently separated from his wife and two children.
Lillie and Aaron Barber were strict grandparents, so the two lovers would sneak around. April's biological mother often helped, by signing her daughter out of junior high so she could hang out with Johnson.
Barber's father was in prison at the time after being convicted for manslaughter and other charges.
When Barber got pregnant, she claims her grandparents told her to abort the child or they would turn Johnson in for statutory rape.
But Barber wanted to raise the child with Johnson. She has said that the fire was a misguided way to bring her family together but the fire got out of hand.
Barber could have been tried as a juvenile but prosecutors called the crime too heinous.
Lillie Barber was helping Aaron Barber bathe when April Barber poured the gasoline down the hallway and flicked a cigarette lighter.
Aaron Barber choked to death on soot and smoke as he crawled away from the bathroom.
Lillie Barber made it through a first-floor bedroom window, with burns on her arms, chest, neck and back, according to newspaper accounts. She died at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, now known as Atrium Wake Forest Medical Center, eight days later.
A neighbor who was the first to arrive at the scene said Lillie Barber, apparently unaware that April Barber had set the fire, was screaming that her baby was still in the house, meaning April.
But Barber was not trapped inside, the neighbor said.
"She could hear her grandmother crying and screaming in pain and hollering for her just as well as I could," the neighbor, Jack Shepherd, told the News & Record in 2015 when Barber first filed papers for her release.
Barber had said at the time that she tried to call the fire department, but the phone didn't work.
"It was kind of one of those 'what have I done?' moments afterward," Barber would later say. "At 15, it's kind of a naïve age. You have all the answers, and yet none at all."
By morning, Barber had confessed.
"It was thought out. It was planned, and there was no remorse behind it," Dane Mastin, the former county sheriff, said at the time.
Barber pleaded guilty and received the back-to-back life sentences. Because she was underage, she was not eligible for the death penalty but would have been eligible for parole in 40 years.
"I realize two life sentences is very heavy for a 15-year-old, but she completely disregarded anybody's life but her own," Mastin said in 2015.
When asked to take up her case, Vaughan spent time talking to a now-adult Barber and walked away thinking that the clemency laws were for people like her.
Vaughan had previously won clemency in the high-profile case of Joe Kennedy. The Burlington Industries executive was convicted of sexually abusing his daughter even though an exam found no physical evidence that the young woman, who described to the jury acts of sexual torture by her father, had been sexually abused. She had also accused others of raping her. The daughter later recanted, saying she made up the story to get attention and to escape her daddy's strict religious upbringing but a Superior Court judge refused, without comment, to grant a new trial.
Kennedy was granted clemency by former Gov. Jim Hunt as a last act before leaving office.
Former Gov. Pat McCrory turned down Vaughan's clemency plea for Barber in 2015, after she had served 23 years.
If he had commuted just one of the two life sentences, it would have immediately made her eligible for parole.
Vaughan argued that one of the cases before the Supreme Court struck down mandatory life without parole sentences for homicide offenses committed by children. Just 17 days after that Supreme Court ruling North Carolina legislators passed Senate Bill 635, which allowed a juvenile to be considered for parole after serving 25 years.
But Barber had received two consecutive life terms, which only allowed for parole after 20 years has been served on each sentence, meaning she would have to serve at least 40 years — "A defacto life sentence," Barber said.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.