At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents. At 46, she's getting a second chance.

A neighbor who was the first to arrive at the scene said Lillie Barber, apparently unaware that April Barber had set the fire, was screaming that her baby was still in the house, meaning April.

But Barber was not trapped inside, the neighbor said.

"She could hear her grandmother crying and screaming in pain and hollering for her just as well as I could," the neighbor, Jack Shepherd, told the News & Record in 2015 when Barber first filed papers for her release.

Barber had said at the time that she tried to call the fire department, but the phone didn't work.

"It was kind of one of those 'what have I done?' moments afterward," Barber would later say. "At 15, it's kind of a naïve age. You have all the answers, and yet none at all."

By morning, Barber had confessed.

"It was thought out. It was planned, and there was no remorse behind it," Dane Mastin, the former county sheriff, said at the time.

Barber pleaded guilty and received the back-to-back life sentences. Because she was underage, she was not eligible for the death penalty but would have been eligible for parole in 40 years.