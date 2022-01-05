At least six people from the Triad were arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection

On Jan. 6, 2021, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop a joint session of the U.S. Congress from officially confirming that Joe Biden won the presidential election.
According to official estimates, some 140 law enforcement officers were assaulted, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police officers and 60 Metropolitan Police officers. About $1.5 million worth of damage was done to the U.S. Capitol building, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
The insurrection was based on the false belief that Biden didn't win the election and that then-President Donald Trump lost due to rampant election fraud. There has been no evidence that election fraud occurred or that Trump won the election.
More than 725 people have since been arrested from all 50 states. More than 225 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or federal employees, according to the DOJ. About 640 people have been charged with entering or staying in a restricted federal building or grounds, the Justice Department said.
Among those arrested are at least six people from the Piedmont Triad. Of those, two have pleaded guilty — Virginia Marie Spencer and Anthony Scirica — and they are scheduled to be sentenced this month.
The first to be arrested was Christopher Spencer. His wife, Virginia Marie Spencer, was arrested later. Both are from Pilot Mountain, and Virginia Spencer recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building. She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
According to court documents, Virginia Spencer confronted a counter-protester and walked into a suite of offices belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her husband is alleged to have live-streamed his time in the U.S. Capitol building.
Prosecutors allege that the couple brought along their 14-year-old son and are asking a federal judge to sentence Virginia Spencer to a three-month prison sentence. Her attorney is recommending a year of probation.
Christopher Spencer's charges are still pending.
The cases of Charles Donohoe and Laura Steele have been the most prominent among the Triad arrests. Both are connected to far-right groups, which federal prosecutors believe were instrumental in planning the Jan. 6 insurrection — the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.
Donohoe, who is from Kernersville, is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for getting into violent clashes with antifascists at rallies and other events. Donohoe and three other Proud Boys leaders were indicted at the same time on a six-count indictment. The other co-defendants are Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia.
Federal prosecutors accuse the men of planning for the Proud Boys' involvement in the attack. Donohoe, a former U.S. Marine who did two tours in Iraq, is alleged to have played a significant role in helping Proud Boys members in the attack. Prosecutors say Donohoe created a new encrypted messaging channel on the Telegram messaging application in an effort to evade law-enforcement detection. Donohoe did this, prosecutors said, after Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested Jan. 4, 2021.
Donohoe also is accused of telling fellow Proud Boys members that if any communications were compromised, members could face "gang" charges. Prosecutors said those statements indicated that Donohoe knew he was involved in something illegal.
They also have alleged that Donohoe had a leadership role in the Proud Boys similar to that of a senior lieutenant and that he passed down instructions about logistics to Proud Boys members in the days before the attack. Donohoe also was part of a group on Jan. 6 that trampled over barricades and pushed up the steps to the Capitol building.
He can be seen on video carrying a riot shield that was allegedly stolen from a Capitol police officer by Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola. Prosecutors say that Pezzola later used that same shield to break a window in the Capitol building that helped people to open an adjacent door and gain entry.
Federal prosecutors say Donohoe later posted messages online saying he felt "like a complete warrior."
Lisa Costner, his attorney, has pushed back against those allegations, saying there's no evidence that Donohoe participated in planning an attack or that he knew an attack was imminent. She also said that Donohoe never entered the U.S. Capitol building and that, when he was arrested, police found no weapons on him.
He and his co-defendants have sought to have their federal charges dismissed. Recently, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly denied their request. They are scheduled to go on trial in May.
Laura Steele is a former High Point police officer from Thomasville. Federal prosecutors said Graydon Young helped recruit Steele, his sister, into the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers is a far-right anti-government group that recruits heavily from law enforcement and military.
Steele is accused of joining a group of other Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 and illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building. They are seen on video and in photographs wearing tactical gear and walking in a military-style "stack" formation, meaning that members kept their hands on the back or vest of the person in front of them as they moved into the building.
Prosecutors said Steele and others communicated with each other in the days before Jan. 6 about logistics and travel plans. They also said that after Jan. 6, Steele and her brother burned evidence of their involvement in a burn pit in Steele's Thomasville house.
Young has pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress and conspiracy, but charges are still pending against Steele.
Steele was a police officer with the High Point Police Department from 1992 to 2004, when she was fired for conduct toward superior personnel, absence from duty and violation of communications policy. While at the police department, she worked as a school resource officer. Steele was investigated — and later cleared — in two separate incidents where she pepper-sprayed students, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.
She also worked as a security guard for Novant Health.
Anthony Scirica of Kernersville recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had initially been charged in a four-count indictment. Prosecutors said that Scirica saw other people entering the Capitol, heard people shouting "U.S.A." and "Stop the Steal." Then he heard a window breaking and an alarm going off inside the Capitol. Prosecutors said despite that, Scirica went inside the Capitol, where he walked through the Rotunda about 2:25 p.m. Jan. 6. At 2:27 p.m., he went through Statuary Hall, and as he continued going through the Capitol, he took photos and videos.
According to prosecutors, Scirica saw law enforcement officers, and witnessed one man push a law enforcement officer.
The only remaining defendant from the Triad is Matthew Mark Wood of Reidsville. He is accused of breaking a window to get entry into the U.S. Capitol building. His case is still pending.