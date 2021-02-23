Attorney says Trump egged on rioters, argues former High Point police officer charged in riot should be released to husband's custody

During the hearing, Bryson asked Steele's husband to testify. He described his perspective of the events that led to his wife's arrest.

Kenneth Steele told the court that he became aware of his wife's interest in the Oath Keepers about two days before she left for D.C. He said he wasn't told of any plans to storm the Capitol, only that she and her brother were headed to D.C. for a political rally.

Asked if he talked to Young about it, Steele said no. "He's not my favorite person," he added.

Steele said he learned of the riot on his car radio while driving. When he got home, he sent the text previously shared with the court to Laura Steele.

"I wanted to know that she was safe," Kenneth Steele said. "That's the only reason I texted her."

Steele said when his wife and Young returned home, he wasn't aware of the severity of what had transpired until a family dinner the next day. It was around that time that a photo of Young began circulating widely in the media.