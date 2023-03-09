GREENSBORO — Wakita Doriety wiped away tears as she spoke about grieving for her 17-year-old son who a federal lawsuit alleges was fatally shot last year by a police officer identified only as “John Doe.”

During a news conference on Thursday, attorneys Harry Daniels and Chimeaka White described the death of Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw in August as an “unlawful killing of a young Black male.” The wrongful death lawsuit contends the officer used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment and includes assault and battery.

Attorneys said the teenager was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer, who the police department has not identified to the public. As per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative duty.

For Doriety, the teenager was her youngest of six children.

“That was my baby,” she said, recalling the last time she spoke with him. “I never seen my child again until he was in a coffin.”

She and her legal team have since been able to review the footage from the officer’s body-worn camera.

“I could tell by the video, my child was scared,” she said. “I hurt every day. I cry all day, every day.

“My son should’ve come home that night, but he didn’t.”

In November, the State Bureau of Investigation, which conducted a probe into the fatal shooting, submitted its findings to Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump, who will determine whether to pursue criminal charges against the officer.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said Thursday that his office is continuing to review the case.

Doriety’s attorneys are calling for the public release of the full video footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. They say it offers a different account than the police narrative about what happened that night.

In North Carolina, body-camera footage is not considered a public record.

Pastor and activist Greg Drumwright spoke at the news conference about the teen, who he said didn’t do anything to justify being shot to death.

“He was a 17-year-old young man that was working actively to be a productive member of society,” Drumwright said. “Nasanto was not a member of a gang. Nasanto was not found to be in possession of drugs. He was not a drug dealer. Nasanto did not have a weapon on him ... and Nasanto did not use his vehicle as a weapon.”

Drumwright said when the teenager “was shot dead,” his vehicle was pointed in the opposite direction from the officer.

He added that white teenagers who commit crimes — even murders — have been afforded the opportunity to go to jail.

“Our kids get to go to the morgue,” Drumwright said.

The tragedy took place at 9:08 p.m. on Aug. 21. According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped “for a traffic violation” in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department has declined comment about the litigation. It also is still awaiting results from its own internal investigation.

On Thursday, Tenicka Shannon was among the family and friends supporting Doriety outside the courthouse. Shannon’s son was shot four times, including twice in the back, by a plainclothes Davidson County sheriff’s detective while leaving a High Point funeral in November 2020.

“This is starting to be common,” Shannon said. “I’m one of the many who know what she’s going through. It’s very important that I give her all the love and support she needs.”