Daniels and Chimeaka White, who are representing Crenshaw's mother, Wakita Doriety, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in early March that contends Sletten used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

When the lawsuit was first filed, the officer was only named "John Doe" because his name had not been made public; Daniels said Wednesday that the lawsuit will be amended to include Sletten's name.

The police department has declined comment on the litigation.

Burris, a California-based civil rights attorney specializing in police misconduct, said the families he has worked with most often want an officer to be terminated and prosecuted in hopes that a tragedy won't happen again.

"A young man is dead who should not be dead," Burris said.