GREENSBORO — Attorneys for the family of a 17-year-old shot to death by a Greensboro police officer in August say they are convinced it was "unjustified" after reviewing more evidence in the case.
Civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and John Burris said during a news conference Wednesday in downtown Greensboro that they went to the State Bureau of Investigation earlier in the day to review video and statements from the night Nasanto Crenshaw died.
"What we saw today was an absolute unlawful killing," Daniels said about what he saw in body-camera and dash-camera recordings, which are expected to become public. "The citizens of Guilford County, Greensboro, will see exactly what we're talking about."
On March 30, Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump said she will not pursue criminal charges against the officer.
People are also reading…
“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” according to a statement from Crump’s office.
Daniels and Burris strongly disagree and believe the case should have gone before a grand jury to consider whether or not to pursue an indictment. Daniels' office has also contacted the U.S. Justice Department, he said, to request their involvement in the case.
"We're not here to argue this case in the court of public opinion," Daniels said. "As representatives of this family, we're not going to allow a narrative to be put out there that's simply not true."
Greensboro police officials announced April 6 that Superior Court in Guilford County granted the department’s request for the release of body-camera and dash-camera recordings capturing the Aug. 21 officer-involved shooting. The recordings are not public record in North Carolina.
"The video will speak for itself," Daniels said Wednesday.
The police department will release the recordings to the public no later than April 25 with the conditions set by the court, including the redaction of any image or voice of a minor. Because Crenshaw was under the age of 18, he would be considered a minor.
Daniels said a front seat passenger, a minor, could be heard in the unredacted version of the video they viewed saying "please don't shoot me" after Crenshaw had been shot. The passenger was not wounded.
Daniels contends the officer "shot while he was in a position of safety" and should not have fired shots into a moving vehicle.
"As he's turning away, he's getting shot," Burris said about Crenshaw.
According to the department, Sletten was placed on administrative duty on Aug. 21 — the night of the incident. As is standard protocol, the officer remains on administrative duty while an internal administrative investigation determines whether or not departmental policy was followed.
As of Wednesday, that internal investigation is still ongoing, according to police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.
Crump’s office said Sletten told investigators that he fired his weapon when “it appeared the driver was driving straight at him” and that “he felt he had no other choice.”
According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped “for a traffic violation” shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 4900 block of West Market Street.
“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.
“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”
Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daniels and Chimeaka White, who are representing Crenshaw's mother, Wakita Doriety, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in early March that contends Sletten used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
When the lawsuit was first filed, the officer was only named "John Doe" because his name had not been made public; Daniels said Wednesday that the lawsuit will be amended to include Sletten's name.
The police department has declined comment on the litigation.
Burris, a California-based civil rights attorney specializing in police misconduct, said the families he has worked with most often want an officer to be terminated and prosecuted in hopes that a tragedy won't happen again.
"A young man is dead who should not be dead," Burris said.
336-373-7019