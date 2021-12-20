 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest 2 in connection to fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say
top story breaking

Authorities arrest 2 in connection to fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a third and a fourth person in connection to the November shooting death of a 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police said in a news release. 

Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton and 38-year-old Levan Laforrest Sanders of High Point are each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact. 

Jones and Sanders are in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center without bail. 

Both arrests stem from the November shooting death of a Greensboro resident.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound. Babeker was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Authorities have already arrested two others in connection to the homicide. 

On Dec. 3, 21-year-old Tyrik Terrell Griffin of High Point was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center without bail, charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

On Dec. 10, officers charged a 17-year-old High Point juvenile with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

