Authorities arrest 2 in connection to fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a third and a fourth person in connection to the November shooting death of a 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police said in a news release.

Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton and 38-year-old Levan Laforrest Sanders of High Point are each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and accessory after the fact.

Jones and Sanders are in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center without bail.

Both arrests stem from the November shooting death of a Greensboro resident.

On Nov. 29, officers responded to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound. Babeker was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Authorities have already arrested two others in connection to the homicide.