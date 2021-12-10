Authorities arrest High Point juvenile in connection to fatal shooting of 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a second person in connection to the November shooting death of a 54-year-old Greensboro resident, police said in a news release.

On Friday, officers charged a 17-year-old High Point juvenile with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to police.

The arrest comes after authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyrik Terrell Griffin on Dec. 3. Griffin was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center without bail, charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both arrests stem from the Nov. 29 shooting death of a Greensboro resident.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 600 block of College Road and found Taha Abdalla Babeker with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Babeker was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.