Authorities arrest High Point man after search of house linked to criminal activity, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man was arrested on drugs charges Wednesday after officers searched a residence known for being a "hot spot" of criminal activity, police said in a news release.

As part of a drug investigation, officers searched 809 Langford Avenue and found 72 grams of heroin, four firearms and nearly $4,000 in cash. The heroin is valued at over $7,200, according to police.

Since March, authorities have responded to the Langford Avenue house 18 times, oftentimes for drug offenses, police said. The residence is also the site of the 2017 shooting death of Josie Lindsay, a 74-year-old man who was shot while in a vehicle outside the house.

Edward Lindsay Jr., 57, was found at the house and arrested Wednesday, police said. Lindsay, who has been arrested five times in the past, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lindsay is in custody at the High Point jail under a $200,000 secured bail.