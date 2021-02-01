 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest juvenile in fatal shooting of 15-year-old, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities arrested a juvenile Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Officers located Dytwan Zontae Gatling of Charlotte after being called to the scene of an aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Fir Place at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Sunday night, police said Gatling's death was being investigated as a homicide. 

A juvenile was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Monday, police said.

The juvenile in custody is the only suspect in the homicide, according to police. 

