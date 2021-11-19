Authorities arrest juvenile wanted for attempted murder, seize drugs and money, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — The arrest of a juvenile wanted for attempted murder led authorities to seize illegal drugs and thousands of dollars Wednesday, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers with the High Point Police Department responded to 712-Q Westchester Drive to assist Greensboro police in locating a 17-year-old boy wanted for possession of a stolen firearm and attempted murder, according to police.

When officers arrived, the juvenile threw a pistol out of the apartment window before surrendering, police said.

Nikonda Ingram, 28, also exited the apartment. Ingram was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a search of the apartment, authorities seized 24.88 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, 19.29 grams of an unknown powder and about $11,000.

Ingram was additionally charged with several drug offenses and is in custody under a $50,200 secured bail.

Greensboro police took custody of the weapon thrown from the window, along with the juvenile who was taken to juvenile detention.

Greensboro police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the attempted murder case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to leave an anonymous tip.