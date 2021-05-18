Authorities file additional charges against man who stole vehicle with a child inside, Randolph sheriff's office says

ASHEBORO — Authorities have filed additional charges against a man who stole a vehicle with a child inside and led law enforcement on a lengthy chase Monday morning.
James Allen Harris, 32, was initially charged by the Asheboro Police Department with kidnapping, larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Randolph County Sheriff's Office has since charged Harris with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony larceny and felony possession of stole goods/property.
Harris is in custody at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $100,000 bail.
On Monday morning, officers responded to Harbor Freight Tools on East Dixie Drive in Asheboro and spoke to a mother who told police she left her vehicle parked in front of the store to pick up an item she ordered. The mother left the vehicle running and unlocked, with her child inside, according to police.
While the mother was inside the store, a man got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.
With help from a cell phone provider, authorities accessed location information from a phone left inside the vehicle. The vehicle left Asheboro city limits, leading Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies to respond to the last location the cell phone.
Deputies found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused, leading to a pursuit through areas south and west of Asheboro, police said.
The pursuit ended on Old Lexington Road near Chamberlin Drive in Asheboro where Harris was apprehended and authorities located the child, unharmed, inside the vehicle, police said.
Asheboro Assistant Chief of Police Robbie Brown said Harris is listed as having a Troy address, but told officers he is from Missouri.
Harris has been convicted multiple times in the past for kidnapping, assault and other offenses, according to records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.