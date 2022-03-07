 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities: Graham man caught after assaulting elderly woman, stealing her car and leading deputies on chase
Sykes,Walter 3-7-22.png

Walter Ray Sykes

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Provided

A 36-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground and stole her car at a gas station Sunday morning in Davidson County.

Officials said in a news release that Walter Ray Sykes assaulted the woman at 9:47 a.m. Sunday, and that Alamance County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle at 12:39 p.m. traveling south on South Main Street in Graham.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Swepsonville and Dixon roads, the suspect fled and deputies caught Sykes a short time later on I-40/I-85 at exit 141, according to the news release.

Sykes was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and charged with flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies. Warrants out of Davidson County charge him with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

He has a $20,000 secured bond on the Alamance charges and a $100,000 secured bond on the Davidson charges, the news release stated.

