Authorities investigate threatening social media post in High Point

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a social media post threatening mass violence

High Point police were contacted by federal authorities about 10 p.m. Monday regarding a threatening post, police said in a news release.

According to police, investigators tracked the IP address to a home in High Point and a juvenile at the home confessed to posting a video.

Police did not release details about the threat.

Charges are expected pending a review by officers and juvenile court counselors, police said.

The suspect's name, age and other information will not be released because of the juvenile's age, police said.