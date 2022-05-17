 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Authorities investigate threatening social media post in High Point

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a social media post threatening mass violence

High Point police were contacted by federal authorities about 10 p.m. Monday regarding a threatening post, police said in a news release.

According to police, investigators tracked the IP address to a home in High Point and a juvenile at the home confessed to posting a video.

Police did not release details about the threat. 

Charges are expected pending a review by officers and juvenile court counselors, police said.

The suspect's name, age and other information will not be released because of the juvenile's age, police said.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of millions affected by South Asia heatwave

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert