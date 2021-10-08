 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating after gunshot victim walks into local hospital Friday morning, Greensboro police say
Authorities investigating after gunshot victim walks into local hospital Friday morning, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital Friday morning, police said said in a news release. 

About 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at an area hospital, according to police. 

Officers learned the person was shot in the area of River Oaks Drive and River Oaks Court in Greensboro. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

