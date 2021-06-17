Authorities make additional arrest in 2019 High Point homicide, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man linked to the 2019 shooting death of a Greensboro man was arrested in Louisiana on Wednesday.

Johnny Demarcus Sewell, 26, was found in Alexandria, La. by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder. He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection to the homicide, according to police.

On May 23, 2019 at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Druid Street and found Cameron N. Owens, 23, dead inside a vehicle outside an apartment complex. Officers found the weapon used to kill Owens at the scene, police said.

Sewell left High Point after the shooting, police said.

In April, authorities arrested J’Mariuis D. Howze Jr., 23; Justice S McLaurin, 26; Iyanna M Brown, 26; and Carrie V. Graves, 27, all of High Point, in connection to the homicide. All are charged with first-degree murder and are being held at the Guilford County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or submit an anonymous tip on the P3 mobile app.