Authorities offer $10,000 reward in effort to find murder suspect
Authorities offer $10,000 reward in effort to find murder suspect

Dionate Whitson

 U.S. Marshals, Provided

The U.S. marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Asheville Police Department on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the agency.

Investigators believe Dionate Whitson, 19, could be using an alias and may be living in Greensboro, Raleigh or Durham. He is wanted in connection with the death of a teenager on Nov. 28, 2020, authorities said in the news release.

Whitson may be among the homeless population or staying in homeless shelters, according to the news release.

Whitson has a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. "He should be considered armed and dangerous," according to the news release.

The U.S. Marshals Service asks anyone with information to call 877-926-8332 or use the USMS Tips App. Information will be taken in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed; callers will never have to provide their names or have to testify in court, officials said in the release.

